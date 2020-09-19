‘Slap in the face’ – These Man United fans react to Solskjaer’s ‘disgusting’ lineup vs Palace

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first lineup of the season has been announced ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

David De Gea starts between the sticks, with the defensive line of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw bolstered by the addition of Timothy Fosu-Mensah over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Paul Pogba is partnered by Scott McTominay in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes retaining his spot as the side’s prime playmaker.

Marcus Rashford and Dan James start on the wings, with Anthony Martial leading the line.

Summer signing Donny van de Beek is on the bench for the Manchester outfit.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s what some of the United faithful have made of Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

this starting 11 is a slap in the face to everyone who cares about this team — will defries (@WilldeFries) September 19, 2020

Ole putting that line up like “can I buy players please?” — Kirsty Paris ? (@pariskirsty7) September 19, 2020

Disgusting lineups. Genuinely embarrassing, only reasonable excuse for it is trying to give Ed a message — C ? (@UtdCathal) September 19, 2020

That right side is absolutely sickening ? — James Dawson (@Jagimbago) September 19, 2020

Wan Bissaka and Greenwood aren’t starting? Matic isn’t even on the team sheet? Show us the real lineup please — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) September 19, 2020

JAMES OVER GREENWOOD!? NOOOOOOO — Taz ? (@Tarum_7) September 19, 2020

This will be United’s first game of the new Premier League season after they were granted an extended break, Palace on the other hand kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win vs Southampton last week.

The decision to pick Fosu-Mensah over Wan-Bissaka shouldn’t be seen as an extremely surprising one at all, the Dutchman starred as a left-back when the sides last met in July.

Fosu-Mensah also has experience (like Wan-Bissaka) of dealing with the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend, owing to a former loan spell with the South London outfit.

The decision to start James ahead of wonderkid Mason Greenwood shouldn’t be coming across as controversially as it is, perhaps Greenwood isn’t match-fit due to the self-quarantine he had to undergo following his antics with the England squad.