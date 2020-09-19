Spurs already have a long-term internal solution to mitigate Real Madrid’s buy back clause on Reguilon

It’s bizarre to see a situation where a club is already thinking about the departure of a player they’ve just signed, but that’s part of the problem that comes with buy back clauses.

Football.London have confirmed that Real Madrid do have the option to re-sign Sergio Reguilon from Spurs in the next two summers, and the London club will make around £15m if that happens.

It actually sounds like they fully expect Real to take him back at some point, so they are already making plans for Ryan Sessegnon to be the long term successor, and they hope to send him out on loan to develop further.

Sessegnon was highly rated when he arrived from Fulham and it was never clear if he was better as a defender or a winger, but the report confirms that Spurs see him as a top class full back in the future.

They also point out that there’s plenty of teams lining up to take him on loan already, so he won’t be short of offers.

Dennis Cirkin is another option from the youth academy and they also suggest that Mourinho is a big fan of him, so it’s good to see that Spurs already have a plan in mind.

Obviously they are getting ahead of themselves as so many things can change in the next two years, but it will be interesting to what Real Madrid do if Reguilon keeps progressing.