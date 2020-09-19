Spurs make a decision on Gareth Bale as his medical shows injury issues

One of the most exciting things for a fan is seeing a big new signing in action, so you know that the Spurs supporters will be desperate to see Gareth Bale play again.

He’s had his fair share of injuries over the years, so it’s not a surprise that The Telegraph have reported that his medical at Spurs has showed up some further injury issues.

It’s bad enough that he won’t be able to play for the first month or so, but the report does confirm that Spurs were aware that something was up with him, and they will be completing this signing regardless.

It does mean that Jose Mourinho will need to manage this situation very carefully, and it’s probably important for the team to get some positive results in Bale’s absence.

The last thing they need is to go on a poor run and force Bale back into the team too early, especially if that just results in further injuries and keeps him out for longer.

The good news for Spurs is that this deal should still be going through, but they will need to show some patience while he gets fit.