According to the Mirror, former Spurs midfielder and manager Tim Sherwood has branded Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos as ‘average’.

Sherwood, who has managed Spurs and Aston Villa in the Premier League, added that the fact that Ceballos is apparently ‘too weak’ will lead to the 24-year-old being ‘found out’ this season.

Ceballos won back his place in Mikel Arteta’s side after a difficult time at the start of the former Arsenal’s captain reign as boss.

Arsenal have now managed to take the midfielder on loan from Real Madrid for another season, the Spaniard made appeared off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the Gunners’ opening win vs Fulham.

Here’s what Sherwood had to say on the Spain international:

“Ceballos in my opinion is average. I think he’s too weak for the Premier League and I think he’ll get found out this year.”

“I think they need a little bit more guile in there. You need a player in there like Mesut Ozil in that middle of the pitch.”

“When teams are scared of the pace of Saka and Aubameyang and Lacazette and they want to defend deep where’s the guile where’s the player who is going to open the teams up. Ozil is the man to do that.”

Sherwood’s comments are certainly quite surprising, not to say that Ceballos isn’t average, but citing that Mesut Ozil is a tougher option than the former Real Betis man is a laughable claim.

Ozil has endured a disastrous time ever since he penned a marquee new contract with Arsenal in January 2018, the playmaker is the exact opposite of the kind of player that boasts ‘guile’.

Ozil has helpless drifted in and out of matches whenever he’s played, Arteta attempted to blood the superstar back into the side, but the World Cup winner is back on the sidelines after struggling.

Also, Sherwood’s comments surrounding anything regarding Arsenal should be taken with a pinch of salt, owing to the 51-year-old’s former ties with Tottenham.