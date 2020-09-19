Transfer complete: Wolves sign Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool in £13.5m deal

Wolves have now officially confirmed the signing of Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool, with the promising defender penning a five-year contract with the Midlands outfit.
Hoever actually made his senior debut for Liverpool in an FA Cup tie against the Wanderers back in the 18/19 campaign, the ace followed that up with three appearances in cup competitions last season.
According to the Times (subscription required), Wolves will part with an initial £9m fee to land the Dutchman, the fee could rise to £13.5m if £4.5m in potential add-ons are met.
Hoever’s departure will fund Liverpool’s now imminent move for Wolves attacker Diogo Jota, with a deal worth up to £45m agreed for the Portuguese star.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have got some serious business done over the last couple of days, with the Premier League champions also signing midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara.
18-year-old Hoever can feature as either a right-back or centre-back, perhaps Nuno Espirito Santo has identified the ace as the replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Spurs earlier this window.
It’s surprising to see a deal worth up to £13.5m being struck for the young defender, especially considering that the talent has made just four senior appearances for the Reds.
Now that Wolves have announced this capture, it seems only a matter of time before Liverpool will confirm the addition of Jota.