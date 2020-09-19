Menu

Video: Alex Telles shows he could fit in at Man United with a confidently taken penalty for Porto

The defeat to Crystal Palace means that Man United will be linked with all kinds of players next week, but Alex Telles emerged as a target last week.

There were even some suggestions that he had already agreed terms with United, so it was just a case of trying to come up with an offer that Porto would accept.

There may be some questions over Telles’ defensive ability but Luke Shaw looked slow and indecisive today, so he would probably still represent an upgrade.

If nothing else, at least it looks like he’s great from the penalty spot after this effort this evening:

