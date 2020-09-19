Video: Angel Gomes shows Man United what they are missing with a fantastic one touch assist for Boavista

Angel Gomes promised so much for so long at Man United, but he just didn’t get a chance in the first team so we’ll never know if he was good enough to play a key role at Old Trafford.

He ended up joining Lille this summer before joining Boavista on loan, and he’s immediately shown his quality with this fantastic flicked assist that takes four players out of the game this evening:

Pictures from Sport TV

United still haven’t found a long term solution to play on the right hand side of the attack and Gomes would certainly bring some creativity and skill if they had kept him, so it will be interesting to follow him this season.