Video: Ceballos and Leno lucky to avoid injury after an awful looking landing from the German keeper

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Of course you want to see your goalkeeper take command of a situation and deal with things, but sometimes it’s important to have a little bit of communication too.

Dani Ceballos probably has things covered here but Bernd Leno decides this is his ball to claim, and it’s lucky that both players were able to walk away from this uninjured:

Leno takes a really sore one as he basically lands on his face, while Ceballos doesn’t have a great time of things either.

Both players were fine and carried on, with Ceballos also playing a vital role in the winner.

