Video: Comical reaction from Birmingham’s Jon Toral after altercation with Swansea coach

It’s always wonderful to see a player who tries to get someone sent off with a comical overreaction, but Jon Toral isn’t even “attacked” by a player in this example either.

You can see the Swansea coach does put his hand on his throat, but it doesn’t look like it’s enough to prompt the dramatic fall or clutching of his own throat afterwards:

Either the ref judged it to be pathetic or didn’t see it because no action has been taken, but Toral will probably look back on this with embarrassment.