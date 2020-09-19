Menu

(Video) Crazy scenes at Goodison Park after Gibbs and Bilic both see red

There has been some utterly mad scenes at the end of the first-half between Everton and West Brom after West Brom left-back Kieran Gibbs and manager Slaven Bilic are both shown red cards.

West Brom took the lead after just 10-minutes after a stunning Grady Diangana goal opened the scoring at Goodison Park.

However, the newly-promoted Baggies have completely imploded at the end of the first-half as Everton duo Dominic Clavert-Lewis and new-signing James Rodriguez pulled the Merseyside back into the lead.

Moments after James put his side 2-1 up Baggies left-back Gibbs appeared to hit the attacking midfielder in the face which resulted in a straight red card shown by referee Mike Dean.

As the first-half came to a close West Brom manager Bilic took it upon himself to approach Dean and verbally attack him which again resulted in Dean reaching to his back pocket.

Madness!

