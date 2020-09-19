Menu

Video: ‘Don’t tell that to Frank Lampard’ – Klopp sings Salah’s praises ahead of Liverpool milestone

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Ahead of the Super Sunday showdown at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was in mischievous mood at his pre-match press conference.

After being advised that Mo Salah was on 97 Liverpool goals and could reach 100 on Sunday, Klopp flashed one of those megawatt smiles before saying; “Don’t tell that to Frank Lampard.”

The German then proceeded to set out the reasons why the Egyptian King has been such a success for the Merseysiders and why he deserves all of the plaudits that come his way.

