Ahead of the Super Sunday showdown at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was in mischievous mood at his pre-match press conference.

After being advised that Mo Salah was on 97 Liverpool goals and could reach 100 on Sunday, Klopp flashed one of those megawatt smiles before saying; “Don’t tell that to Frank Lampard.”

The German then proceeded to set out the reasons why the Egyptian King has been such a success for the Merseysiders and why he deserves all of the plaudits that come his way.