Video: Instant karma for Leeds as Klich fires them in front from a soft penalty of their own

They often say that poor refereeing decisions will level themselves out over the course of the season, but it’s rare to see things fix themselves within minutes.

Fulham were gifted an equaliser this afternoon with a very generous penalty award, but Leeds were instantly given a soft award of their own after a push in the back of Patrick Bamford:

Pictures from RMC Sport

There is some contact but it’s not enough to make him fly forward like that, but it didn’t matter as Klich nonchalantly sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 2-1.