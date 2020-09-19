Menu

Video: James Rodriguez scores wonderful first Premier League goal for Everton

Everton FC West Bromwich Albion FC
West Brom were dealt a few killer blows right on the stroke of halftime in this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Everton.

After a superb run by Richarlison, James Rodriguez picked up the ball on the edge of the box, the star managed to drill it into the bottom corner despite being crowded out by a few players.

The attacking midfielder’s effort was smashed right into the bottom corner, leaving Sam Johnstone with no chance of a save.

Take a look at the playmaker’s fine strike:

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

To make matters worse, Kieran Gibbs was sent off for the Baggies immediately after play resumed, boss Bilic was also given marching orders after protesting Mike Dean’s decision.

Bilic’s side will really struggle to avoid relegation if they continue to leak goals like this.

This is a special moment for Rodriguez, who has just joined the Toffees after a disastrous spell at Real Madrid, the 29-year-old has already turned in some exciting performances.

