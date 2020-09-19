Video: Joe Hugill scores brace with two clinical finishes on Man United Under-18s debut

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see that new youth recruit Joe Hugill has bagged a brace on his debut for the club’s Under-18s side.
The 16-year-old arrived from Sunderland this summer and has wasted no time in showcasing his excellent finishing ability.
Hugill bagged his first in superb fashion in the 28th minute after a teammate won the ball back in the final third, the left-footed striker took a touch before firing the ball into the top corner.
The talent’s second came in the 73rd minute after the Red Devils carved open their opponents with a well-worked counter-attacking move.
The ball was slipped into Hugill’s path and the starlet somehow managed to smash the ball into the top corner at the near post, despite being at a very tight angle.
Take a look at the promising forward’s brace below:
First:
Joe Hugill smashes one in on his #mufc U18 debut ? pic.twitter.com/7Wk0ZRyivl
— utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) September 19, 2020
Second:
Joe Hugill’s 2nd goal! what a signing! pic.twitter.com/3MFxkvUIRS
— Manchester United – Live Updates 24/7 (@ManUnitedLU_247) September 19, 2020
Pictures from MUTV.
The 6ft2 striker’s debut couldn’t have gone any better, Hugill’s produced two excellent finishes that most senior professionals would be extremely proud of.