Video: Joe Hugill scores brace with two clinical finishes on Man United Under-18s debut

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see that new youth recruit Joe Hugill has bagged a brace on his debut for the club’s Under-18s side.

The 16-year-old arrived from Sunderland this summer and has wasted no time in showcasing his excellent finishing ability.

Hugill bagged his first in superb fashion in the 28th minute after a teammate won the ball back in the final third, the left-footed striker took a touch before firing the ball into the top corner.

The talent’s second came in the 73rd minute after the Red Devils carved open their opponents with a well-worked counter-attacking move.

The ball was slipped into Hugill’s path and the starlet somehow managed to smash the ball into the top corner at the near post, despite being at a very tight angle.

Take a look at the promising forward’s brace below:

First:

Joe Hugill smashes one in on his #mufc U18 debut ? pic.twitter.com/7Wk0ZRyivl — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) September 19, 2020

Second:

Joe Hugill’s 2nd goal! what a signing! pic.twitter.com/3MFxkvUIRS — Manchester United – Live Updates 24/7 (@ManUnitedLU_247) September 19, 2020

Pictures from MUTV.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona fail with loan-to-buy offers for highly-rated defensive target Andy Robertson makes stunning Marcus Rashford claim with never before seen Anfield prediction Arsenal bank €1.2m from former ace’s transfer due to clever sell-on clause

The 6ft2 striker’s debut couldn’t have gone any better, Hugill’s produced two excellent finishes that most senior professionals would be extremely proud of.