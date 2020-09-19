Menu

Video: Joe Hugill scores brace with two clinical finishes on Man United Under-18s debut

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see that new youth recruit Joe Hugill has bagged a brace on his debut for the club’s Under-18s side.

The 16-year-old arrived from Sunderland this summer and has wasted no time in showcasing his excellent finishing ability.

Hugill bagged his first in superb fashion in the 28th minute after a teammate won the ball back in the final third, the left-footed striker took a touch before firing the ball into the top corner.

The talent’s second came in the 73rd minute after the Red Devils carved open their opponents with a well-worked counter-attacking move.

The ball was slipped into Hugill’s path and the starlet somehow managed to smash the ball into the top corner at the near post, despite being at a very tight angle.

Take a look at the promising forward’s brace below:

First:

Second:

Pictures from MUTV.

The 6ft2 striker’s debut couldn’t have gone any better, Hugill’s produced two excellent finishes that most senior professionals would be extremely proud of.

