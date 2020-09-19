Video: Luke Shaw shows why Man United want a new left back after falling asleep for Crystal Palace’s opener

It was clear this summer that Man United have some issues that need to be addressed in the transfer market, and it’s taken only minutes for those shortcomings to cost them.

A new left back has been on the agenda this summer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as The Daily Mail reported that Alex Telles was a target, while Luke Shaw has let them down already.

He falls asleep and only reacts to the run of Townsend when it’s too late, and he’s got the simple task of putting it back across the keeper and into the net:

Pictures from RMC Sport