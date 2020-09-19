Video: Matheus Pereira scores phenomenal free-kick for West Brom vs Everton

Just a minute after the match resumed after halftime, Matheus Pereira produced a moment of magic to hand West Brom a lifeline against Everton.

The attacking midfielder lined up a free-kick from around 30 yards out, the Brazilian expertly lifted the ball over the wall, with the ball flying into the top corner.

England No.1 Jordan Pickford flew over to the side but had no chance of stopping this effort from hitting the back of the net.

Take a look at the silky playmaker’s brilliant hit below:

Brilliance from Pereira! The Brazilian has 10-man West Brom on level terms with a pinpoint freekick ? pic.twitter.com/CRVcgLGdiG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

The Baggies have been handed a lifeline by their exciting attacker, but with the west Midlands outfit a man short, ending up with any points from this encounter will be very difficult indeed.