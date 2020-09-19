Video: Michail Antonio fires West Ham level at Arsenal

David Moyes’ West Ham side had given a good account of themselves against Arsenal, and Michail Antonio’s leveller just on half-time was no more than they deserved.

The Gunners had taken the lead via an Alexandre Lacazette header, but the visitors had shown enough in the opening 45 to know that they would get chances.

A wonderful break as the half was winding down ended with Antonio sliding home despite being under pressure from the Gunners defence.

Game on!

HT! Michail Antonio hauls the Hammers level on the stroke of half-time, it’s 1-1 at The Emirates. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #ARSWHU here: https://t.co/8rQXoNuylu

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/82464ru7CI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.