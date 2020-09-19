Menu

Video: Michail Antonio fires West Ham level at Arsenal

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

David Moyes’ West Ham side had given a good account of themselves against Arsenal, and Michail Antonio’s leveller just on half-time was no more than they deserved.

The Gunners had taken the lead via an Alexandre Lacazette header, but the visitors had shown enough in the opening 45 to know that they would get chances.

A wonderful break as the half was winding down ended with Antonio sliding home despite being under pressure from the Gunners defence.

Game on!

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette David Moyes Michail Antonio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.