(Video) New-boy Grady Diangana fires West Brom ahead against Everton with stunning effort

West Brom’s new signing Grady Diangana has fired his side into the lead at Goodison Park after unleashing a stunning effort just 10-minutes into the first Premier League game of the weekend.

Diangana, 22, controversially joined West Brom from West Ham earlier this summer in a move which cost the Baggies £12.15m, as per TransferMarkt.

After a crushing defeat last weekend against Arsenal, West Brom face an equally difficult match today against Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive Everton.

Opting to set his side up in the same system for a second running manager Slaven Bilic’s gamble has so far appeared to pay off.

Star forward Diangana has opened the scoring early on with a rocket of an effort.

What a hit!