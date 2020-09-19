(Video) New-boy Grady Diangana fires West Brom ahead against Everton with stunning effort

West Brom’s new signing Grady Diangana has fired his side into the lead at Goodison Park after unleashing a stunning effort just 10-minutes into the first Premier League game of the weekend.
Diangana, 22, controversially joined West Brom from West Ham earlier this summer in a move which cost the Baggies £12.15m, as per TransferMarkt.
After a crushing defeat last weekend against Arsenal, West Brom face an equally difficult match today against Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive Everton.
Opting to set his side up in the same system for a second running manager Slaven Bilic’s gamble has so far appeared to pay off.
Star forward Diangana has opened the scoring early on with a rocket of an effort.
What a hit!
What a way to score West Brom’s first of the season!
Grady Diangana carries the ball from his own half and blasts past Pickford! ?
Look away West Ham fans…
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2020