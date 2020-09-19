Video: Outstanding awareness from Ceballos and Nketiah as Arsenal take a late lead over West Ham

Sometimes a goal can just look so simple, but when you see it back there’s just so many chances for things to go wrong.

Arsenal’s potential winner over West Ham tonight is the perfect example as Eddie Nketiah taps the ball in for an easy finish, but it’s great situational awareness from him and Dani Ceballos.

A lot of players in the Spaniard’s position will look for the personal glory and take the shot on from an unfavourable angle, while Nketiah does well to check his run and make sure he doesn’t stray offside either:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Arsenal haven’t been at their best today, but if they can hold on for the win then that’s all that matters.