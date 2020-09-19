Video: Patrice Evra shut down on air after talking about alleged affair between Zaha and David Moyes’ daughter

A lot of Man United fans will be wondering what difference Wilfried Zaha could make at Old Trafford if he stayed and got a real chance at the club, but it was clear that David Moyes didn’t fancy him at all.

That was probably because he was a young player and Moyes wanted players he knew he could trust, but there may be a more sinister reason behind it.

Patrice Evra brought up an alleged affair between Zaha and David Moyes’ daughter, and he was immediately shut down by the presenter:

It’s an unsubstantiated rumour so obviously Sky don’t want that going out on air, while it would also be remarkable if this was true.