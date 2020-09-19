Video: Patrice Evra shut down on air after talking about alleged affair between Zaha and David Moyes’ daughter

A lot of Man United fans will be wondering what difference Wilfried Zaha could make at Old Trafford if he stayed and got a real chance at the club, but it was clear that David Moyes didn’t fancy him at all.
That was probably because he was a young player and Moyes wanted players he knew he could trust, but there may be a more sinister reason behind it.
Patrice Evra brought up an alleged affair between Zaha and David Moyes’ daughter, and he was immediately shut down by the presenter:
Patrice Evra talking about Wilfried Zaha’s ‘affair’ with David Moyes’ daughter. from soccer
It’s an unsubstantiated rumour so obviously Sky don’t want that going out on air, while it would also be remarkable if this was true.