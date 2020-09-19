Video: Talented midfielder linked with Arsenal scores his first senior goal with a brilliant half volley from distance

We’ve seen plenty of stories linking Arsenal with some big names this summer, but it still looks like Mikel Arteta will be looking for some younger talents that he can develop too.

Reading youngster Michael Olise impressed towards the end of last season, and it emerged earlier today that Arsenal were tracking him with a view to making a move.

He’s playing this afternoon as Reading took on Barnsley, and he’s just scored his first senior goal with a fantastic striker from distance:

Reading’s 18-year-old Michael Olise has just scored his first ever senior goal ?#ReadingFC

pic.twitter.com/YptwfHk2QH — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) September 19, 2020

Pictures from EFL Championship

He looks like the kind of player who would probably go out on loan anyway so it might be best to leave him at Reading for now, but he certainly looks like a bright talent.