Video: Van de Beek shows exactly what he’ll bring to Man United with a composed finish on his debut

There’s no doubt that the Crystal Palace penalty is going to overshadow this game, but there is one positive for Man United as Donny van de Beek has scored a nice goal on his debut.

He was touted as a midfielder who would get into the box and score goals, and he shows that here with the composure of a striker as he simply passes it back across the keeper and into the net:

Pictures from Z Select

It means we’ll have an interesting end to the game, and the Dutchman has shown that he can bring something different to the team.