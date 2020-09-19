There was plenty of VAR controversy in a late penalty incident at Old Trafford.

First of all, Victor Lindelof was, perhaps unfairly, adjudged to have handled the ball, with Martin Atkinson consulting his pitch side monitor before giving the first spot-kick.

David de Gea looked to have saved his side as he palmed Jordan Ayew’s weak shot away.

As play continued, it was then pulled back for the smallest encroachment off of his line by the Spaniard.

Wilfried Zaha smashed home the resulting second penalty to extend Crystal Palace’s lead.

Pictures from RMC Sport