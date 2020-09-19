Video: Worrying signs for Man United as Solskjaer meekly addresses transfer market issues after defeat

You can usually tell how comfortable a manager is in their role in the way they act in front of the media, and Ole Gunnar Soksjaer’s post match press conference today didn’t have the air of a man who was going to demand changes.

Everyone knows that he’s not been backed in the transfer market, so this was a chance to publicly show the board that he’s not happy, and that they need to give him some help by signing players.

Instead he nervously toes the party line and talks about needing to do better and they might look to improve if there’s something out there but there’s little conviction in his words, so this won’t be filling fans full of confidence:

Surely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be publicly demanding new signings rather than toeing the party line? pic.twitter.com/2vwZNhqJeT — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 19, 2020

Ed Woodward famously likes to drag things out but his strategy has been seriously undermined by the loss today as everyone knows they will be desperate, so it’s going to be fascinating to see how this works out.