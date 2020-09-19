Video: Zaha comes back to haunt Man United with a brilliant goal to make it 3-1 and kills the game

It must be tough for Man United fans to watch Wilfried Zaha tear them apart because he’s exactly what they need just now.

Patrice Evra offered up some interesting views as to why he didn’t get a chance at Old Trafford, but it may have just been the case that he made the big move too early in his career.

He’s come back to haunt United tonight with a superb third goal that’s effectively ended the game:

Pictures from RMC Sport