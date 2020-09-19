Watford’s Championship ace attracting interest from Premier League duo and Serie A giants Napoli

Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace with Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso also monitoring the star’s Championship situation.

Deulofeu, 26, joined Watford from Barcelona on loan in January 2018 before making his move permanent the following summer in a move which cost the Hornets £11.7m, as per TransferMarkt.

Since his arrival at Watford, Deulofeu has gone onto make 70 appearances in all competitions and be directly involved in 27 goals.

However, despite Deulofeu’s talent he was unable to prevent his side beating the infamous Premier League drop as he was forced to watch his side get relegated on the final-day of last season.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via Sports Witness) the attacking Spaniard has become a late summer transfer target for Crystal Palace, newly promoted Fulham and Italian side Napoli.

The report claims that Napoli have made an initial loan offer to Watford with the Hornets preferring a permanent deal due to his reported £3.2m-per year salary.

It is believed that either Palace and Fulham who are also interested in Deulofeu could beat Napoli in the race for Spaniard’s signature if they offer the Championship side a permanent deal.