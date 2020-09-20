Alex Telles responds to questions about Manchester United transfer

Porto left-back Alex Telles has broken his silence amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked as a target for the Red Devils in recent times, with Luke Shaw looking unconvincing for some time now and promising youngster Brandon Williams arguably not yet ready to become first choice.

Fabrizio Romano has been among the reliable sources to state Man Utd are in for a new left-back and that Telles is on their radar…

Manchester United priority: left back and right winger. Possible also a CB. Tonight #MUFC have been in contact again with Alex Telles agents. He will push to leave Porto on next few days. Man Utd are monitoring and considering an opening bid. There’s also another option as LB. ? https://t.co/PYVtS8GKbR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Telles has now spoken out as well, with the 27-year-old quizzed over his future amid all the rumours and speculation at the moment.

However, he gave little away as he insisted he’s focused on his current club.

“I’m a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work,” Alex Telles told Sport TV, as quoted by the Metro.

“I have people who work for me, I just have to focus on what my job is. If I knew anything, I wouldn’t need to have people working for me.

“I have people who take care of that and I have to focus on my work.”

United fans will hope that, whatever Telles says, there is something going on behind the scenes and that progress can soon be made on bringing this quality attack-minded full-back to Old Trafford.

It’s been a quiet summer for MUFC so far, with just Donny van de Beek coming in and other areas still badly in need of strengthening, as evidenced by their opening day 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.