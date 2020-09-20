Arsenal have reportedly asked about a potential transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig as he’s seemingly made available.

As reported by Don Balon, it seems that Barcelona’s new manager Ronald Koeman has cleared Puig to go out on loan due to the competition in the first-team squad at the Nou Camp.

The 21-year-old has long looked a top young talent, but it remains to be seen if he can force his way into Koeman’s plans for the season ahead.

It might well be good for his development to accept a temporary move away, with Don Balon naming Arsenal as being among his potential suitors.

The report claim the Gunners have been in contact about a possible deal for Puig, who makes sense as a target for Mikel Arteta’s side amid links with a similar style of creative midfield player in Houssem Aouar.

Julien Laurens has talked up Arsenal’s interest in Aouar on ESPN and the Frenchman makes sense as a priority for the club, though Puig would be a fine alternative if he’s available.

Don Balon suggest Arsenal could join Ajax, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad in chasing Puig on either a permanent transfer or a loan.

The Spain Under-21 international could join fellow countryman Dani Ceballos on loan at the Emirates Stadium if he does move before next month’s deadline.

“What would you say to an adult dressed as an insect anyway?” – Andy Robertson recalls an awkward stand off with Watford’s hornet mascot. Click here to read more.