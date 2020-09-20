Arsenal midfielder reportedly very close to signing for Atletico Madrid

It looks like Arsenal need to sell some players before anyone else can come in, so seeing some fringe players leaving should be a great sign for the fans.

There’s been a lot of talk about a midfielder being on the move between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid this summer, but it actually looks like it will be Arsenal who’ll be the selling club here:

Ojo que llega! @LTorreira34 está muy cerca de ponerle franjas blancas a esa remera y convertirse en jugador del @Atleti. ¡Atentos fans #colchoneros! pic.twitter.com/mIKXsRiPfH — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) September 20, 2020

Torreira was highly regarded when he arrived from Serie A and he was expected to bring some technical quality alongside being the stereotypical scrappy Uruguayan defensive midfielder, but it just didn’t work out.

Those qualities should be better suited to playing for Diego Simeone in Spain, so hopefully he gets to play regularly and kick starts his career.

This will lead Arsenal fans to wonder if they are clearing some space to add someone like Houssem Aouar from Lyon, although the current signs there aren’t positive.

The Evening Standard reported that Lyon’s President has publicly said that he doesn’t think Arsenal have the funds to sign his star midfielder, but selling some players might give them the financial muscle to pull this off.