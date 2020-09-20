Menu

Barcelona ‘one step away’ from selling defender to Premier League side reports Romano

Wolverhampton Wanderers
According to reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are just ‘one step away’ from completing the signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona.

Romano reports that the Premier League side lodged a bid for the right-back yesterday that Barcelona are ready to accept.

Romano adds that Ronald Koeman’s side are also close to sealing the sale of Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan, the Catalan outfit are embarking on quite the rebuild ahead of their new season.

Semedo was Barcelona’s starter at right-back for the majority of last season but Marca reported that the ace is on the way out, with the La Liga powerhouses valuing the Portuguese star at €40-50m.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side need another right-back after the sale of the quality Matt Doherty to Spurs earlier in the transfer window.

It’s no surprise that Wolves are moving for another Portuguese player represented by Jorge Mendes after mass recruitment from Lusitania over the last couple of years.

It will be interesting to see how Semedo fares in the Premier League after some encouraging displays for Barcelona, the ace’s style could be perfect for the Midlands outfit.

