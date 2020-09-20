Barcelona will bank £29m as defender looks set to complete his transfer next week

Matt Doherty’s departure to Spurs did mean that Wolves would need to sign an attacking wing back ahead of next season, and it won’t surprise anyone to learn that his replacement will be Portuguese.

Signing a lot of players from one country can often be a mixed bag, but it’s worked perfectly for Wolves, so Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo should be a decent signing.

There’s been a few reports emerging about a possible medical, but it’s finally been revealed that he’ll cost around £29m and the transfer is expected to be completed next week:

#Wolves now very close to signing Barcelona defender Nèlson Semedo for £29m. Semedo, 26, expected to sign later in the week. Right wing-back was a priority for Nuno after the sale of Matt Doherty #wwfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 20, 2020

Semedo did struggle at Barca but their style of play wasn’t really suited to him, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in the Premier League.

His main asset is his pace so he’s always going to suffer when opposing teams would let him have the ball and invite him to break them down, but Wolves are made to counter attack and he should have space to roam into.

This will leave Barcelona short of cover at right back so you have to think that they will sign a replacement, but they are also struggling financially so it’s likely they will need to complete this sale to allow them to make moves of their own.