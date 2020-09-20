Chelsea agree deal to sign new goalkeeper but quarantine rules may come as a concern

It was pretty clear that Chelsea were going to sign a new keeper this summer, but Kepa did his best to ensure this would be the case with a poor start to the Premier League season.

The situation with Edouard Mendy has dragged on for a while now, but it appears that a fee has been agreed with Rennes and the transfer is now set to go through:

Chelsea have now agreed deal to sign Edouard Mendy for just over £20m. Finally! #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 19, 2020

Obviously Chelsea fans will be desperate to see him go straight into the first team, but there may be some concern that he’ll need to quarantine for 14 days on arrival from France:

The ?? has updated its public health policy for arrivals from ?? and now advises against all non-essential travel to the country. A 14-day quarantine on arrivals into the ?? is also now in place. ? For further details, please seehttps://t.co/Y7wfq3zkDE — British in France (@BritishinFrance) August 15, 2020

A report from SBnation has looked into this in a bit more detail, and it actually looks like there will be further good news here.

They cite some advice for the government that provides exceptions for “international elite sportspersons” which should include Mendy, and it appears that he won’t need to quarantine as a result.

They also confirm that he actually tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago so presumably he’s recovered, and he should be available for Chelsea straight away as long as he tests negative and doesn’t show any symptoms.

This has yet to be officially confirmed by the club, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this.

He doesn’t have a lot of top flight experience, so it will be interesting to see if he’s good enough to provide a clear upgrade between the sticks, but it’s hard to see him being any worse than Frank Lampard’s current options.