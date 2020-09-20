Chelsea have reportedly been told that West Ham star Declan Rice is not for sale this summer, even at his previously touted £75million asking price.

This is according to a report from 90min detailing the latest on Rice’s future, with West Ham seemingly insisting they have no plans to let Rice leave for Chelsea.

Despite this, the report states the Blues remain determined to sign the highly-rated young England international, who spent some time at their academy earlier in his career.

Rice might not have made it in his first stint at Chelsea, but he’s improved a great deal at West Ham and looks ready to make the step up to a big six club.

£75m perhaps seems a lot to pay for him, however, and 90min’s report suggests even that won’t be enough for the moment.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea respond to this and if they can persuade West Ham to ease their stance as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window.

It’s been a busy summer for the west London giants, who may be hoping for one more signing to bolster their options in defence or defensive midfield after mostly bringing in attacking players so far.

Big names such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have joined Chelsea, but Frank Lampard could do with Rice to improve at the other end of the pitch.