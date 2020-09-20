‘Clear mistake’ – Frank Lampard’s immediate reaction to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s error for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was quickly quizzed on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s mistake in today’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the post-match press conference.

In the 53rd minute of the tie, Fikayo Tomori played a routine back-pass to the stopper and the Spaniard’s reckless attempt to pass the ball was blocked and picked up by Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward made no mistake as he tucked the ball into the back of the net to hand Liverpool a 2-0 lead, putting the game to bed.

Lampard professed that this was a ‘clear mistake’ from Kepa, as if this mistake was avoided, the Blues could’ve come away with a point if Jorginho ended up tucking away his later penalty.

Frank Lampard's immediate reaction to yet another blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga… pic.twitter.com/TZGX1mVO2b — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 20, 2020

Kepa’s decision-making is quite shocking, the 25-year-old attempted to pass the ball out to Jorginho whilst in his own six-yard box facing pressure, rather than just clearing the ball.

Kepa joined the Blues in a marquee move and experienced a mixed debut season, the ace then massively struggled in the last campaign and appears to be following that same route.

Chelsea need a more reliable figure between the sticks in front of a lacklustre defence that is already shaky, Kepa’s performance today will kick up the speculation surrounding his future even more.