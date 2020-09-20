“Don’t know why Chelsea let him go” – These fans react as former Chelsea starlet demonstrates how good he can be

It’s easy to criticise a club for letting a player go when they suddenly start to excel somewhere else, but sometimes they’ve actually done the best thing for the player by letting them move on.

Tariq Lamptey is a classic example as it’s unlikely that he would play too much for Chelsea, so moving to Brighton has given him a chance to play first team football and he’s really starting to develop now.

He’s a fascinating player because his pace is ridiculous and it makes him hard to deal with from an opposition point of view, but it also allows him to recover in defence if his positioning lets him down.

He’s currently tearing Newcastle to shreds today – they genuinely cannot deal with him because of his pace and quality on the ball, so there will be a case of “what if?” from Chelsea.

Fans of multiple clubs have started to comment on his performance on Twitter, and many believe Chelsea have made an error here:

Lamptey is a talent. Chelsea will regret letting him go… — EssinemLFC (PL Champions ?) (@essinem7) September 20, 2020

Don't think Chelsea did have a buy back clause! Lamptey is looking a very good player and I think a few clubs will be keeping an eye on him for a few months!! ? Possible big move next summer if he plays like this for the rest of the season #Lamptey #PremierLeague — @TheFinalThird (@TheFinalThird2) September 20, 2020

Can’t believe Chelsea sold Lamptey — Ashleigh (@Ashleighhbr) September 20, 2020

Tariq Lamptey is going all the way to the top. Chelsea are gonna regret letting him go 1) for peanuts and 2) without a sell-on clause — MZ (@emzed8_) September 20, 2020

Lamptey is really good. Why did Chelsea sell him? — Tayo (@tayotee1) September 20, 2020

Chelsea got their pants pulled down for Lamptey, 3m is a bargain!! ?? — Tate (@tb18afc) September 20, 2020

Lamptey is some Talent. Don’t know why Chelsea let him go. — Sir Gabby (@gzewu) September 20, 2020

As well as his attacking instincts he’s also just saved his team by covering in defence and cutting out a ball that would’ve put a striker through on goal, so he really does look like one to watch this season.