According to Mundo Deportivo via TuttoMercatoWeb, Junior Firpo’s agents may travel to Bergamo this week in order to secure a transfer from Barcelona to Atalanta for their client.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Atalanta may eye a loan deal worth €2m for the left-back, which would include a purchase option of €18m, plus €5m in potential add-ons.

MD add that Atalanta are in the market for a full-back following the departure of versatile ace Timothy Castagne to Leicester.

It’s suggested that Barcelona will consider Firpo’s departure due to the fact that the 24-year-old only sees action when Jordi Alba is rested or injured.

As per Barcelona’s official website, the club signed the Spanish-Dominican until 2024 in a deal worth an initial €18m, rising to €30m with potential add-ons.

Firpo started 15 of his 23 appearances for the Blaugrana last season, with the ace scoring once and chipping in with two assists.

Overall, Firpo endured quite a difficult debut season at the Camp Nou, with a massive rebuild on the cards, the former Spain Under-21s ace may just have to be moved on to strengthen in other areas.