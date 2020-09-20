‘Focusing on other things’ – Arsenal’s current stance on new contract for Alexandre Lacazette

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal are yet to start negotiations over a new contract for Alexandre Lacazette whilst speaking after the Gunners’ 2-1 win against West Ham.

The Spaniard stated that the north London outfit are focused on ‘other things’ at the moment in time, with the transfer window still open for two weeks, Lacazette has two years remaining on his deal.

Lacazette scored the opener for the Gunners last night, with the Frenchman’s effort turning out to be his 50th goal for the club.

Mikel Arteta's thoughts on Alexandre Lacazette's contract situation with Arsenal… pic.twitter.com/hJto7zocg0 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 20, 2020

Now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract situation has been sorted, it appears as though the speculation will be shifting to the skipper’s strike partner.

Lacazette has bagged 50 goals and contributed 25 assists in 129 appearances for the Gunners, the ace has proven to be the ideal kind of team-first option to partner with Aubameyang.

Arteta has taken the right stance with his comments, the club should focus on the transfer window for now, once that closes they should reassess any player contracts as they see fit.