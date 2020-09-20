‘Fool of a coach’ – These Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard’s lineup vs Liverpool

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that beat Brighton ahead of today’s clash against reigning champions Liverpool.

Mateo Kovacic comes into the midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of the matchday squad after a disappointing display against the Seagulls.

All eyes will be on marquee summer additions Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as they face off against the best side in the Premier League.

Some fans may be disappointed that other new additions in Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech remain out of the squad.

Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Blues faithful reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

This fool of a coach still started mount — Excelblaze1 (@exceblaze1) September 20, 2020

Lampard is going soon, If he continues playing Mount on the wing — Lefty (@CFCLefty) September 20, 2020

Jorginho will be a disaster in this game, why not start Mount in midfield and CHO on the wing? Lampard’s selections will forever handicap us — CFC (@Werner_Burner) September 20, 2020

Alonso? Lampard’s done it again ???? — PULISIÇATE (@Pulisicate) September 20, 2020

Hopefully Kai Havertz not on the wing — Ali ?? (@TheBeardedRauI) September 20, 2020

Ohhh Mount is playing again in CHO position, just to be clear he’s a good midfielder but the worst in the prem as a LW — Bego (@Begoishere) September 20, 2020

What has CHO done to Lampard to deserve this kind of treatment? I hope we don’t make another mistake like we did with De bruyne, Salah and Lukaku. — Emmanuel Drexzy (@emzhydo) September 20, 2020

For the second game running, it appears as though the decision to leave out a natural winger in Callum Hudson-Odoi has proven to be controversial.

Chelsea’s defensive issues still seem rife and a back four that contains Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma will do nothing to alleviate supporters’ concerns.

The Blues are threatening going forward though, the west London outfit are missing a player in Christian Pulisic that usually puts the sword to Liverpool’s defence so that will be a massive loss.