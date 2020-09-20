Menu

‘Fool of a coach’ – These Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard’s lineup vs Liverpool

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that beat Brighton ahead of today’s clash against reigning champions Liverpool.

Mateo Kovacic comes into the midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of the matchday squad after a disappointing display against the Seagulls.

All eyes will be on marquee summer additions Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as they face off against the best side in the Premier League.

Some fans may be disappointed that other new additions in Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech remain out of the squad.

Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Blues faithful reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

For the second game running, it appears as though the decision to leave out a natural winger in Callum Hudson-Odoi has proven to be controversial.

Chelsea’s defensive issues still seem rife and a back four that contains Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma will do nothing to alleviate supporters’ concerns.

The Blues are threatening going forward though, the west London outfit are missing a player in Christian Pulisic that usually puts the sword to Liverpool’s defence so that will be a massive loss.

  1. Amos says:
    September 20, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Playing a midfield three isn’t bad, but playing Mount from the wing might cost us. But hopefully we gonna win this one.????

  2. Prince Havertz Destiny says:
    September 20, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Lampard… Hope your team selection come out in flying colour, but am afraid of that backline especially that of Christensen+Alonso… what is the shortcoming of CHO? why playing Mount on the wing??? well you have the final say on this
    Nevertheless i tip Chelsea to beat Liverpool 2-1

