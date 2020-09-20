‘Fool of a coach’ – These Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard’s lineup vs Liverpool

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that beat Brighton ahead of today’s clash against reigning champions Liverpool.
Mateo Kovacic comes into the midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of the matchday squad after a disappointing display against the Seagulls.
All eyes will be on marquee summer additions Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as they face off against the best side in the Premier League.
Some fans may be disappointed that other new additions in Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech remain out of the squad.
Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup below:
Here’s how some of the Blues faithful reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:
This fool of a coach still started mount
Lampard is going soon, If he continues playing Mount on the wing
Jorginho will be a disaster in this game, why not start Mount in midfield and CHO on the wing? Lampard’s selections will forever handicap us
Alonso? Lampard’s done it again ????
Hopefully Kai Havertz not on the wing
Ohhh Mount is playing again in CHO position, just to be clear he’s a good midfielder but the worst in the prem as a LW
What has CHO done to Lampard to deserve this kind of treatment? I hope we don’t make another mistake like we did with De bruyne, Salah and Lukaku.
For the second game running, it appears as though the decision to leave out a natural winger in Callum Hudson-Odoi has proven to be controversial.
Chelsea’s defensive issues still seem rife and a back four that contains Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma will do nothing to alleviate supporters’ concerns.
The Blues are threatening going forward though, the west London outfit are missing a player in Christian Pulisic that usually puts the sword to Liverpool’s defence so that will be a massive loss.
Playing a midfield three isn’t bad, but playing Mount from the wing might cost us. But hopefully we gonna win this one.????
Lampard… Hope your team selection come out in flying colour, but am afraid of that backline especially that of Christensen+Alonso… what is the shortcoming of CHO? why playing Mount on the wing??? well you have the final say on this
Nevertheless i tip Chelsea to beat Liverpool 2-1