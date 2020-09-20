Frank Lampard points out the major VAR flaw that’s hurt Man United and Chelsea this weekend

There was definitely a time when VAR was seen as a positive thing that would cut out a lot of officiating mistakes, but it just seems to cause more issues than it solves.

The important thing to remember is that it’s there to fix clear and obvious errors, there was no need to bring it in so refs could spend minutes watching a screen while they try to second guess themselves.

Chelsea and Man United have both been hurt by the review system this weekend, and Frank Lampard’s comments after their loss to Liverpool has highlighted the issue:

Lampard on red card "Not definitely. They can be given or not. Once the yellow is the first decision, you feel it needs to be absolutely certain that it's a red to make that decision. I'm not sure it was. It was one I felt could be given or not."#LFC #CHELIV — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 20, 2020

The Crystal Palace penalty against Man United and Chelsea’s red card this afternoon were both judgements calls, so you can happily make arguments for both calls to be given either way.

The problem is that VAR intervened in both cases and the calls were overturned without the clear and obvious evidence, and it’s just going to set a hideous precedent for the entire season.

Other sports like Cricket and American Football have review systems which are used regularly during games, but they give their officials some respect and trust them to make most calls.

In Cricket when there’s an element of doubt they will stick with the umpire’s call, while the NFL will allow a call to stand if they footage cannot conclusively show it needs to be changed.

We don’t have that in football and it’s leading to a situation where nobody has the confidence to just trust their judgement, and it’s a situation that cannot be allowed to continue.