Frank Lampard’s astonishing attempt to spin Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool today is really something

There are so many examples in football where a manager gets a free ride in the media because they manage to present themselves in a way that doesn’t draw too much criticism, and Frank Lampard may be a prime example.

He gets a lot of criticism from some Chelsea fans but he also did a decent job last season, but there’s nowhere to hide this campaign after the club have spent a lot of money.

They lost convincingly to Liverpool today and that’s expected after playing half of the game with ten men, but this attempt to spin things in a positive way really is remarkable:

Lampard on Kepa to BBC Sport: "[It was a] big mistake. Clear mistake and when you reflect on the half without the mistake and the penalty we draw the game 1-1. I’m actually happier in many ways than I was after Brighton on Monday." #CFC #CHELIV — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 20, 2020

He’s somehow tried to award himself a point by simply ignoring the biggest things that happened in the game, and it’s just not how football works at all.

Some managers would be utterly crucified in the media if they tried to pull something like this after a convincing loss, and it’s probably not a good sign for Chelsea if he’s resorting to this already.