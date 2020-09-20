Inconsistent Spurs star will play a key role in Jesse Lingard’s potential exit from Man United

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that Jesse Lingard is still a young talent who needs to develop, but the reality is that he turns 28 later this year and it’s probably time for him to move on.

It’s clear that his confidence was completely shot last season and it doesn’t look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts him enough to put him in the team, so a move would be the best thing for him.

A reunion with Jose Mourinho at Spurs is looking like a real option just now, but Lingard will need to rely on Dele Alli leaving the club to get his move:

Lingard > Tottenham possible only if Dele Alli will leave. Let’s see on next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Alli’s situation is a strange one because there are games where he looks utterly imperious, but he has a tendency to go missing and you can imagine that he’s not the type of character that Jose Mourinho likes.

Mourinho is famous for wanting completely predictable players who are easy to control, but Alli’s game is built on drifting into space and doing the unexpected so a fresh start might be the best thing for him too.

There’s not any serious suggestions that a swap deal is on the table here, and it would probably be counterproductive from a United point of view.

They already have an issue trying to fit Donny van de Beek into the team, and the fans might actually lose it if they just keep strengthening the strongest area of the team.

Forcing Alli into a wider role is just setting him up to fail as well, so it looks like United and Lingard will need to rely on another team coming in for the Spurs man.

At this point there’s no sign of an imminent exit, so this might take some time to reach a conclusion.