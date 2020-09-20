Menu

Interesting developments at Barcelona as ace scheduled for medical elsewhere and touted replacement left out of his squad today

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sometimes potential transfers look too obvious, but everything is currently pointing to Barcelona selling Nelson Semedo and bringing Sergino Dest in from Ajax to replace him.

It does look like Barca need to sell players before anyone else can be brought in, but the Portuguese right back looks set to be the long term replacement for Matt Doherty at Wolves as he closes in on a transfer to there:

Romano also touted Dest as his potential replacement, but it does sound like Barca would need to fight off Bayern Munich for his signature:

The move to Barca makes sense because they will need to replace Semedo, the two clubs have a great relationship that goes back many years and Ronald Koeman will have seen the youngster play whenever he was looking at Ajax players for the national team.

There’s been a further development where he’s been left out of the Ajax starting XI today, with reports from Holland indicating that it’s to protect him from injury ahead of a possible transfer:

The first step will be selling Semedo but that sounds like it could be completed next week, so expect Barca to move quickly to sign their replacement after that.

 

