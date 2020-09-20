Interesting developments at Barcelona as ace scheduled for medical elsewhere and touted replacement left out of his squad today

Sometimes potential transfers look too obvious, but everything is currently pointing to Barcelona selling Nelson Semedo and bringing Sergino Dest in from Ajax to replace him.

It does look like Barca need to sell players before anyone else can be brought in, but the Portuguese right back looks set to be the long term replacement for Matt Doherty at Wolves as he closes in on a transfer to there:

Nelson #Semedo to Wolves is ‘here we go’ and confirmed. The deal is done and will be signed on next few hours also with Barcelona. Personal terms agreed with Mendes until 2025. Medicals on next week. ??? #Wolves …now it’s time for Dest [but Bayern are confident to sign him]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Romano also touted Dest as his potential replacement, but it does sound like Barca would need to fight off Bayern Munich for his signature:

Semedo deal between Barcelona and Wolves is going to be completed soon.

Keep an eye on the race between Barça and Bayern Münich for Sergiño Dest: Bayern are set to make a new bid to Ajax on next days, Barça will be back for him when Semedo will join Wolverhampton. ? #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

The move to Barca makes sense because they will need to replace Semedo, the two clubs have a great relationship that goes back many years and Ronald Koeman will have seen the youngster play whenever he was looking at Ajax players for the national team.

There’s been a further development where he’s been left out of the Ajax starting XI today, with reports from Holland indicating that it’s to protect him from injury ahead of a possible transfer:

De benen van Sergiño #Dest – zo’n 20-25 miljoen waard – worden net als tegen Sparta gespaard. Door #FCBayern begeerde back van #Ajax komt op eigen verzoek alleen in actie in geval van nood. #ajarkc — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 20, 2020

The first step will be selling Semedo but that sounds like it could be completed next week, so expect Barca to move quickly to sign their replacement after that.