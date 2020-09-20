Jose Mourinho explains Dele absence implying Spurs need to make summer sales

Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho has made a statement regarding Dele Alli’s absence from his squad in today’s game against Southampton.

Dele, 24, has failed to even make the bench for Mourinho today amid increasing speculation that the talented midfielder’s day in London are numbered.

Dele joined Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 in a move which cost Daniel Levy £5.97m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto make 223 appearances in all competitions and has been directly involved in 117 goals for the club.

Despite Dele’s largely successful five years with Spurs there is growing speculation that he could be on his way out of Mourinho’s team with ESPN reporting that the Portuguese manager is keen to bring out-of-favour Jesse Lingard in as a replacement for Dele.

Dele’s future has been cast into further doubt after the 24-year-old was not included in his team’s squad at all today.

According to Spurs reporter Jonathan Veal, Mourinho has hinted that the club has too many players who play in Dele’s position implying he could be looking to offload with the Englishman appearing to be top of his clear-out list.