Manchester City have reportedly had a bid rejected for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as they chase another defensive signing this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already moved for Nathan Ake this summer, but the club could probably do with another top purchase in that department after a disappointing season last term.

City saw Liverpool take their title and they also under-achieved in the Champions League, so a signing like Kounde could be a big help for the new campaign ahead.

According to Marca, City have seen an opening offer of around £50million for Kounde rejected by Sevilla, who are said to have pointed to his £82.5m release clause if the Premier League giants want to get a deal done.

The report also links City with an interest in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez.

Kounde, however, looks a top young talent who could be an ideal addition at the Etihad Stadium after his impressive form in La Liga last season.

The 21-year-old Frenchman made 40 appearances to help the club win the Europa League and one imagines he’s destined for a big move before too long.