Lazio hope to talk Arsenal down to €12m for defender who is keen to return to Serie A

It’s clear that Arsenal will need to sell some players to finance any new signings, and it does make sense to sell some centre backs when Mikel Arteta has multiple options in that position.

He’s currently got Gabriel, David Luiz, Sokratis, Holding, Saliba, Pablo Mari and Mustafi who can play there, so it’s still too many even if he goes with three at the back on a regular basis.

Mustafi is currently out injured but it’s hard to make a case for him getting back into the side, and Italian giants Lazio are hopeful of bringing him in.

lalaziosiamonoi have reported on the current situation and it sounds like Arteta would like to keep him, but the player is open to a move and Lazio are confident of getting a deal done.

Arsenal are hoping to raise around €15m by letting him go but Lazio think they can talk them down to €12m, but the problem will come with his wages when Lazio can only offer around €2.5m a season when he earns almost double that just now.

They also point out that Mustafi has a strong relationship with Lazio’s sporting director and negotiations are under way, while he’s expected to be out for around three weeks with an injury so there’s no great hurry just now.

Arsenal’s squad is strong enough to cope with his departure and this would make sense if they decide that Mustafi is expendable.