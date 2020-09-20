Thiago Alcantara’s former coach tells Liverpool fans about an underrated side of new signing’s game

Liverpool new-boy Thiago Alcantara looks one of the most exciting signings of the summer after a great career at Bayern Munich.

The Spain international is one of the finest creative midfielders in the game, having earned a reputation for being hugely gifted technically and a joy to watch when he’s on the ball.

However, Alcantara’s former coach with the Spanish national team at various youth levels, Luis Milla, has also talked up his intelligence and leadership qualities in an interview about the player with the Daily Mirror.

All in all, it sounds hugely promising for Liverpool fans as Milla explained what the Reds can expect from their new signing.

“It was clear from the start just how good he would be,” Milla told the Daily Mirror.

“In spite of his age he was extremely mature, with lots of talent, and I saw straight away the ability he had. He has shown everybody what he can do since then.

“When he arrived in the U21 he was younger than the majority but it didn’t matter. He was always inquisitive, always questioning everything and that’s how he played.

“Technically he is superb but he is a leader as well. He understands what is needed on the pitch in every moment, the intensity, the rhythm of the game, and he does it all so well. It’s been hugely satisfying to see how he has progressed.”

Liverpool won the Premier League title by some distance last season and this big-name purchase, along with the arrival of Diogo Jota, puts Jurgen Klopp’s side in a very strong position to retain their crown.

It will be intriguing to see Alcantara in action for LFC, but if he can adjust to the Premier League as much as he did in the Bundesliga, he’s going to be great to watch.