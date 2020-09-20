Wolves are reportedly hoping to convince Liverpool to sell midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.
The Reds have just announced two signings in the last two days, bringing in Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves.
MORE: Liverpool striker set for another season long loan after favouring a move to Union Berlin
And now that could mean sales have to be made, with Wolves hoping to take advantage by eyeing up Oxlade-Chamberlain, who’d likely cost around £25million, according to the Daily Mirror.
The England international has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool, and that’s only likely to become even more of a challenge now that Alcantara and Jota have come in.
Those two add even more quality in the two main positions Oxlade-Chamberlain plays, so he might do well to move on now and play more regularly for a club slightly lower down the Premier League table.
Wolves are a team on the up, however, so the 27-year-old needn’t feel too bad about quitting Anfield for Molineux at this stage.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has played his part in Liverpool’s immense recent success and could do well to try a new challenge now by helping Wolves continue to climb the table and join the big boys of the Premier League and even Europe.
It would certainly be a statement signing by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side if they could pull it off, with ‘the Ox’ a big name who’s played at a high level for a long time now after a fine career at both Arsenal and Liverpool.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Let him go,and make a first team.