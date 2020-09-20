Wolves are reportedly hoping to convince Liverpool to sell midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

The Reds have just announced two signings in the last two days, bringing in Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves.

And now that could mean sales have to be made, with Wolves hoping to take advantage by eyeing up Oxlade-Chamberlain, who’d likely cost around £25million, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool, and that’s only likely to become even more of a challenge now that Alcantara and Jota have come in.

Those two add even more quality in the two main positions Oxlade-Chamberlain plays, so he might do well to move on now and play more regularly for a club slightly lower down the Premier League table.

Wolves are a team on the up, however, so the 27-year-old needn’t feel too bad about quitting Anfield for Molineux at this stage.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has played his part in Liverpool’s immense recent success and could do well to try a new challenge now by helping Wolves continue to climb the table and join the big boys of the Premier League and even Europe.

It would certainly be a statement signing by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side if they could pull it off, with ‘the Ox’ a big name who’s played at a high level for a long time now after a fine career at both Arsenal and Liverpool.