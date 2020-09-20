La Liga step in to block Barcelona sealing transfer raid on Liverpool

La Liga have reportedly stepped in to block Barcelona from sealing the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Netherlands international is said to be a top target for Barca manager Ronald Koeman at the moment, but it seems the Spanish top flight’s current coronavirus restrictions will ban them from making a move, according to the Daily Mirror.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool and is also well known by Koeman from their time together with the Dutch national team, but a deal now looks in major doubt.

The Mirror claim that Barcelona’s current financial problems mean they are operating under strict financial guidelines, which means player sales will be essential if they are to get any signings in.

As well as that, the report claims Barcelona would have to match any transfer fees paid with a donation to the Spanish government to help cover costs of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Liverpool fans will be relieved that these tight regulations are in place, as it surely means they’re going to be able to keep hold of an important player.

Wijnaldum has been a key part of Liverpool’s recent success and should remain a regular even with the big-name signing of Thiago Alcantara.