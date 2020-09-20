According to the Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, Jurgen Klopp’s side are not considering the sale of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this window, despite rumours.

The Mirror reported earlier today that Wolves were considering a swoop for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Pearce insists that the England international remains a ‘key part’ of the Anfield outfit’s plans.

Pearce’s source must be iron-clad as the adds that there’s ‘zero chance’ that the versatile midfielder leaves the Premier League champions before the transfer window closes.

As per the Express, Klopp has confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain remains sidelined with a knee injury.

I’m told there is zero chance of Liverpool selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the transfer deadline. He remains a key part of Klopp’s plans for the season ahead. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 20, 2020

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Kane finally bags well-deserved goal in goal-line scramble as Saints caught napping Contact made: La Liga side willing to sign fringe Manchester United ace for £6m Video: Son scores fourth goal for Tottenham vs Southampton, from fourth Kane assist

The 27-year-old started 25 of his 43 appearances across all competitions for the Reds last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain bagged eight goals and two assists in these outings.

There’s no doubt that these rumours have stemmed from Liverpool’s recent signing of midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara, but it’s clear that Klopp doesn’t want to change his winning squad too much at all.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been with the Merseyside outfit since the summer of 2017, the tireless attack-minded ace has made 87 appearances for the Reds to date.