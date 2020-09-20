Barcelona could reportedly finally strike a transfer deal for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia this weekend.

The talented 19-year-old has shone for City in recent times but Pep Guardiola announced just over a month ago that he wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium.

See below for quotes from City’s official Twitter account as Guardiola stated Garcia did not want to sign a new contract with the club…

PEP ? (Eric Garcia) announced to us he doesn't want to extend his contract with City, he has one more year and then after that, he doesn't want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn't want to. We imagine he wants to play in another place. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2020

Don Balon now claim the Spain international could be nearing a return to Barcelona, where he was part of the youth setup between 2008 and 2017.

This could be a fine signing for the Catalan giants, who had a poor season last term and who look in need of a major shakeup in the transfer market.

Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien as manager, and Garcia could be a useful addition to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique.

This is a blow for City, however, who won’t want to lose such a talented young player just as he started to make waves in their first-team.