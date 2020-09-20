Menu

Barcelona could strike transfer deal for Manchester City star this weekend

Barcelona could reportedly finally strike a transfer deal for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia this weekend.

The talented 19-year-old has shone for City in recent times but Pep Guardiola announced just over a month ago that he wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Don Balon now claim the Spain international could be nearing a return to Barcelona, where he was part of the youth setup between 2008 and 2017.

This could be a fine signing for the Catalan giants, who had a poor season last term and who look in need of a major shakeup in the transfer market.

Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien as manager, and Garcia could be a useful addition to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique.

This is a blow for City, however, who won’t want to lose such a talented young player just as he started to make waves in their first-team.

